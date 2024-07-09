‘Alleged rigging’ ET imposes fine on two PML-N MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The election tribunal that hears the cases of alleged foul play in general polls on three National Assembly seats of the federal capital has imposed fines of 20,000 rupees each on two Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers, who won two of these seats, for not submitting their replies and relevant documents in the case.

ET judge Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri from Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, resumed the hearing of the cases involving alleged foul play on NA seats: NA-46, 47 and 48, petitioned, respectively, by Amir Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen and Ali Bukhari.

The three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders lost to PML-N’s Anjum Aqeel Khan, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Raja Khurram Nawaz, respectively in February 8 general elections allegedly under highly questionable circumstances.

During the case proceedings, the defence side questioned the maintainability of the cases. The ET responded that the superior judiciary did not issue any stay order to bar this tribunal from hearing the case.

The ET judge imposed fines of Rs 20,000 each on PML-N Members National Assembly (MNAs) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Raja Khurram Nawaz (NA-47 and 48) for their failure to submit replies along with forms 45 and other relevant electoral forms in the case. The judge also directed them to submit the related affidavits, as well as, the replies and required documents before the respective next hearings.

The ET adjourned the case related to NA-48 till July 9, and NA-49 till July 10.

The counsel for PML-N MNA for NA-46 Anjum Aqeel Khan contended to have submitted all the required documents along with the reply. His case was adjourned till July 11.

The ET also announced that the three cases would be heard on daily basis and any party resorting to delay their respective case would be fined Rs 100,000.

In May, Jahangiri, the ET judge, had directed the three PML-N MNAs to submit their replies, as well as, the forms 45 and other relevant forms of their respective NA seats related to general elections.

But, last month, the three MNAs moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with the petition to change the ET, which the ECP allowed, in an apparently controversial decision that sparked public criticism.

However, the IHC has suspended the ECP order and allowed Jahangiri to hear the cases of the three Islamabad NA seats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024