2024-07-09
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 08, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 09, 2024)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 37-30 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 38-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi 36-31 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 37-31 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Lahore 36-29 (°C) 04-00 (%) 37-27 (°C) 07-00 (%)
Larkana 42-32 (°C) 08-00 (%) 45-32 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 37-29 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 38-29 (ºC) 07-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 34-22 (ºC) 09-00 (%) 33-23 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-29 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 38-28 (ºC) 41-00 (%)
Quetta 36-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 37-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-28 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 36-26 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur 41-31 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 45-31 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:25 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:48 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
