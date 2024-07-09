Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 08, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 09, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2024 07:16am

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 08, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 09, 2024) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         37-30 (ºC) 40-00 (%)        38-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi           36-31 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        37-31 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Lahore            36-29 (°C) 04-00 (%)        37-27 (°C) 07-00 (%)
Larkana           42-32 (°C) 08-00 (%)        45-32 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        37-29 (ºC) 40-00 (%)        38-29 (ºC) 07-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      34-22 (ºC) 09-00 (%)        33-23 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar          38-29 (ºC) 04-00 (%)        38-28 (ºC) 41-00 (%)
Quetta            36-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        37-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        36-28 (ºC) 04-00 (%)        36-26 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur            41-31 (ºC) 04-00 (%)        45-31 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:25 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:48 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

