Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 metric tons feed barley, traders say

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is July 10.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments.

Possible combinations are between Sept. 1-15, Sept. 16-30, Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of wheat.