PM underscores need for boosting seaports’ efficiency

KARACHI: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the formulation of a comprehensive plan for the regulation of shipping licenses and the early installation of modern scanning machinery at ports.

He emphasised keeping the Lyari Expressway open 24/7 for cargo traffic to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of goods to and from Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

He stated that the development of ports in Karachi will enhance exports through value-added industries.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office media wing on Sunday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was given a detailed briefing on the ports and the national flag carrier, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, upon his arrival at Karachi Port Trust.

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan holds key geographical importance in the region.

During his recent visit to Kazakhstan, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of Central Asian countries. Pakistan provides the most suitable route for maritime trade for Central Asian states, which have shown deep interest in using Pakistan’s ports for trade.

He mentioned that by improving the modern systems at the ports and access to them, Pakistan can earn billions of dollars in foreign exchange.

The Prime Minister instructed that steps be taken to reduce customs clearance time by installing modern equipment and machinery at Port Qasim and Karachi Port Trust.

The early installation of modern scanning machinery at ports must be ensured, and priority measures should be taken to fully utilize the capacity of the ports.

The Prime Minister directed that the Lyari Expressway be kept open 24/7 for cargo traffic to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of goods to and from Karachi Port Trust.

He also instructed that the Malir Expressway be connected to the port to further improve the delivery of goods.

He directed that the capacity of goods transportation by rail to and from Karachi Port be increased, and the LNG ship fees at Port Qasim be reduced to align with international rates. He instructed that a comprehensive plan for the regulation of shipping licenses be formulated and presented soon.

The Prime Minister directed that Pakistan National Shipping Corporation should present a comprehensive plan to reduce its costs and make its operations more efficient.

He stated that the government’s top priorities include the development of the private sector, ease of doing business, and facilitating investors.

By the grace of Allah, the Almighty, Pakistan’s economy is stable and progressing. The government is providing all kinds of facilities to exporters to develop the export industry.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting regarding Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority, and National Shipping Corporation in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chairman FBR, Chairman PNSC, PQA, KPT, and other relevant senior officials.

The meeting was briefed on the operations of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim, and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

The Prime Minister also instructed Karachi Port Trust to present a report comparing the performance of the port with other regional ports.

