Pakistan Print 2024-07-08
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 07, 2024) and the forecast for Monday (July 08, 2024).
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 40-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 37-29 (ºC) 65-00 (%)
Karachi 39-30 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 38-30 (ºC) 14-00 (%)
Lahore 31-25 (°C) 40-00 (%) 32-26 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Larkana 37-30 (°C) 05-00 (%) 39-31 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 39-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 37-29 (ºC) 09-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 32-21 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 34-22 (ºC) 08-00 (%)
Peshawar 37-26 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 37-27 (ºC) 08-00 (%)
Quetta 36-19 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 34-19 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 33-24 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 35-26 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur 38-29 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 39-31 (ºC) 56-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:25 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:47 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
