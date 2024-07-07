Police raids Omar Ayub’s residence in Islamabad

A joint team of Mianwali and Islamabad Police on Sunday raided the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub’s residence in Islamabad to arrest him in an anti-terrorism case, Aaj News reported.

The development comes after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General.

Ayub confirmed the raid on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the Sargodha ATC had issued bailable arrest warrants against him, prompting the raid by Islamabad and Mianwali police.

The opposition leader further alleged that the federal and provincial governments, in collaboration with their agencies, are attempting to arrest him due to his involvement in the “Form 47“ campaign, a political manoeuvre aimed at destabilising the current government.

He lashed at the government saying the move “will prove beyond doubt that there is no rule of law in Pakistan” and vowed that the party would continue their “struggle” until PTI founder Imran Khan comes back into power.