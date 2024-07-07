AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-07

PTI postpones rally, says event to take place after Ashura

INP Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the postponement of its scheduled rally in Tarnool after the Islamabad administration suspended the permit (NOC) for the event.

During a press conference with PTI leaders, Chairman Barrister Gohar stated that the rally will now take place after Ashura Day. Emphasizing their commitment

to the law, Barrister Gohar mentioned that a petition was filed in the High Court, and the party had planned the rally within legal boundaries. Despite the anticipation among PTI workers, the decision to postpone was made during a political committee meeting.

Opposition Leader Umar Ayub highlighted that the rally had initially received approval from the Islamabad administration, but the Deputy Commissioner overturned the Chief Commissioner’s decision. PTI plans to reschedule the rally post-Ashura, pending court permission.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser questioned the legality of the administration’s actions, expressing concerns over the country’s direction towards anarchy. He reiterated PTI’s commitment to constitutional governance and adherence to the law. Qaiser also criticized the denial of meeting permissions for opposition leaders and condemned the tax budget.

Qaiser urged the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to abandon its double standards and address the injustices faced by PTI. He affirmed PTI’s resolve to continue their constitutional and legal struggle, aspiring to create a nation that aligns with Quaid-i-Azam’s vision.

PTI NOC Ashura Barrister Gohar Umar Ayub

Comments

200 characters

PTI postpones rally, says event to take place after Ashura

Turnover tax on petroleum dealers reversed

Saudi Group acquires majority stake in Shell Pakistan

Security of Chinese citizens: PM orders setting up of safe cities at Dasu, Diamer Bhasha

Policy rate might see a gradual decrease: Aurangzeb

FIA cannot freeze bank accounts without court permission: LHC

Recoveries, theft control: Govt to establish Disco support units

Huge recoveries: NA Speaker writes to PM to settle audit paras

CCP probe recommends action against deceptive marketing campaigns

Inflated power bills: PM orders action against errant officials

Sec 132(3) of IT Ord: Willful delay in tax-related cases to cost CTO dearly

Read more stories