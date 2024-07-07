PTI postpones rally, says event to take place after Ashura

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the postponement of its scheduled rally in Tarnool after the Islamabad administration suspended the permit (NOC) for the event.

During a press conference with PTI leaders, Chairman Barrister Gohar stated that the rally will now take place after Ashura Day. Emphasizing their commitment

to the law, Barrister Gohar mentioned that a petition was filed in the High Court, and the party had planned the rally within legal boundaries. Despite the anticipation among PTI workers, the decision to postpone was made during a political committee meeting.

Opposition Leader Umar Ayub highlighted that the rally had initially received approval from the Islamabad administration, but the Deputy Commissioner overturned the Chief Commissioner’s decision. PTI plans to reschedule the rally post-Ashura, pending court permission.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser questioned the legality of the administration’s actions, expressing concerns over the country’s direction towards anarchy. He reiterated PTI’s commitment to constitutional governance and adherence to the law. Qaiser also criticized the denial of meeting permissions for opposition leaders and condemned the tax budget.

Qaiser urged the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to abandon its double standards and address the injustices faced by PTI. He affirmed PTI’s resolve to continue their constitutional and legal struggle, aspiring to create a nation that aligns with Quaid-i-Azam’s vision.