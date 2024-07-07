AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-07

Ban on pillion riding from 7th to 10th Muharram

Safdar Rasheed Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province in view of Muharram. Ban has been imposed on pillion riding and all sorts of innovations with reference to Processions and Majalis.

According to the notification issued here on Saturday by Punjab Home Department, “ban is also imposed on the display of lathies, knives, daggers, spears and any other article which may be used as a weapon of offence and combustible material at public places except where permitted by a competent authority.”

The notification further states that “the Punjab government has banned raising of slogans and making of visible signs or representation which may incite public sentiments or directly or indirectly hit the belief of any sect, community or group.”

“Section 144 is also imposed on the dissemination of information through any system or device with the intent to glorify incite religious, sectarian hatred or uses abusive or derogatory remarks through any information system or device that advances or is likely to advance interfaith, sectarian or racial hatred. It is also forbidden to construct morchas on rooftops of houses or other buildings situated at the route of processions and collection of stones, bricks, bottles and rubbish etc on procession routes.”

The Home Department said that occupation on the roofs of the shops and houses situated on either side of the routes at the time of processions & standing of spectators on the planks in front of shops is also banned. Section 144 is imposed on all these from 1st to 10th Muharram, whereas, pillion riding is banned from 7th to 10th Muharram.

It’s pertinent to mention here that “the senior citizens, ladies and personnel of law enforcement agencies are given exemption from the ban on pillion riding,” said the notification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government Muharram Punjab Home Department

Comments

200 characters

Ban on pillion riding from 7th to 10th Muharram

Turnover tax on petroleum dealers reversed

Saudi Group acquires majority stake in Shell Pakistan

Security of Chinese citizens: PM orders setting up of safe cities at Dasu, Diamer Bhasha

Policy rate might see a gradual decrease: Aurangzeb

FIA cannot freeze bank accounts without court permission: LHC

Recoveries, theft control: Govt to establish Disco support units

Huge recoveries: NA Speaker writes to PM to settle audit paras

CCP probe recommends action against deceptive marketing campaigns

Inflated power bills: PM orders action against errant officials

Sec 132(3) of IT Ord: Willful delay in tax-related cases to cost CTO dearly

Read more stories