Ban on pillion riding from 7th to 10th Muharram

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province in view of Muharram. Ban has been imposed on pillion riding and all sorts of innovations with reference to Processions and Majalis.

According to the notification issued here on Saturday by Punjab Home Department, “ban is also imposed on the display of lathies, knives, daggers, spears and any other article which may be used as a weapon of offence and combustible material at public places except where permitted by a competent authority.”

The notification further states that “the Punjab government has banned raising of slogans and making of visible signs or representation which may incite public sentiments or directly or indirectly hit the belief of any sect, community or group.”

“Section 144 is also imposed on the dissemination of information through any system or device with the intent to glorify incite religious, sectarian hatred or uses abusive or derogatory remarks through any information system or device that advances or is likely to advance interfaith, sectarian or racial hatred. It is also forbidden to construct morchas on rooftops of houses or other buildings situated at the route of processions and collection of stones, bricks, bottles and rubbish etc on procession routes.”

The Home Department said that occupation on the roofs of the shops and houses situated on either side of the routes at the time of processions & standing of spectators on the planks in front of shops is also banned. Section 144 is imposed on all these from 1st to 10th Muharram, whereas, pillion riding is banned from 7th to 10th Muharram.

It’s pertinent to mention here that “the senior citizens, ladies and personnel of law enforcement agencies are given exemption from the ban on pillion riding,” said the notification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024