AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
HBL 138.70 Increased By ▲ 6.60 (5%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.57%)
SSGC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,500 Increased By 3.9 (0.05%)
BR30 27,191 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-06

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.28pc

Tahir Amin Published 06 Jul, 2024 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended July 4, 2024, increased by 1.28 percent due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (70.77 percent), wheat flour (10.57 percent), powdered milk (8.90 percent), diesel (3.58 percent), petrol (2.88 percent), pulse gram (2.87 percent), LPG (1.63 percent), and sugar (0.93 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 23.59 per cent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), tomatoes (161.12 per cent), onions (79.04 per cent), chilies powder (55.00 per cent), garlic (36.13 per cent), pulse gram (32.45 per cent), salt powder (29.54 per cent), shirting (27.08 per cent), pulse moong (26.40 per cent), powered milk (25.78 per cent), gents sandal (25.01 per cent), pulse mash (22.21 per cent), beef (21.95 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (21.46 per cent) and LPG (21.15 per cent) while decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (28.25 per cent), chicken (28.23 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (15.17 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (12.54 per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (11.49 per cent), mustard oil (8.31 per cent), bananas (4.52 per cent), tea Lipton (2.52 per cent) and rice basmati broken (1.35 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.86 per cent) items increased, 05 (9.80 per cent) items decreased and 17 (33.34 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 318.61 points against 314.57 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 1.43 per cent, 1.44 per cent, 1.31 per cent, 1.31 per cent, and 1.23 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include tomatoes (70.77 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (10.57 per cent),powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (8.90 per cent), hi-speed diesel (3.58 per cent), petrol super (2.88 per cent), pulse gram (2.87 per cent), moong (2.86 per cent), chicken (2.40 per cent), LPG (1.63 per cent), garlic (1.54 per cent), masoor (1.10 per cent), sugar (0.93 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.69 per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet (0.68 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.67 per cent), maash 0.65 per cent), curd (0.56 per cent), tea prepared (0.35 per cent), mustard oil (0.32 per cent), beef with bone (0.25 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.23 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.22 per cent), Georgette (0.20 per cent), shirting (0.13 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.13 per cent), chilies powder (0.12 per cent), mutton (0.08 per cent), salt powdered (0.04 per cent) and cooked daal (0.01 per cent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include onions (9.05 per cent), potatoes (1.04 per cent), eggs (0.79 per cent), bananas (0.60 per cent) and bread plain (0.02 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices food items prices SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.28pc

RLNG tariffs: APTMA opposes Rs50bn cross subsidies to fertiliser sector

Senate passes SOEs amendment bill

Senate panel directs MoC: ‘EDF should prioritise export boost over infrastructure projects’

Financial system shows steady performance: SBP

Dues hit Rs97.697bn mark: SSGC disconnects supply to PSML

Discos’ consumers: Nepra notifies Rs3.33 per unit FCA for May

Power sector’s circular debt reaches Rs2,655bn by May

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs115m fine on Discos

Aurangzeb urges PTBA to lend a helping hand to FBR in improving tax system

SC concerned at no budgetary allocation for climate fund

Read more stories