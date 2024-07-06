AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-06

PFD initiates action against two officers

Zahid Baig Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:48am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department (PFD) took disciplinary action on Friday against two officers from Rawalpindi Division as part of its ongoing crackdown on corruption.

The stenographer at the Division Office, Rawalpindi, faced penalties under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline, and Accountability Act, 2006, with the Deputy Director of Rawalpindi Division having forfeiture of one year of his service.

Additionally, an Assistant Food Controller promotion in Rawalpindi has been suspended for three years.

These actions were prompted by evidence implicating the officers in facilitating the smuggling of wheat and flour, according to a spokesperson from the Punjab Food Department and added that the crackdown targets illegal profiteering and hoarding activities.

Secretary Food Muazzam Iqbal Sipra emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct within the department, affirming the commitment to weed out corrupt elements.

Meanwhile, in a province-wide operation to enforce regulatory compliance, the food department inspected 84 flour mills across five districts within 24 hours.

Show cause notices were issued to 31 flour mills, and licenses were suspended for 12 mills. Specifically, 53 mills were inspected in Rawalpindi Division, 12 in Lahore, 9 in Sahiwal, 8 in DG Khan, and 4 in Faisalabad.

Show cause notices were served to 6 mills in the Lahore Division, 4 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Faisalabad, 9 in Sahiwal, and 8 in DG Khan. These mills have been warned of a strict action if satisfactory responses are not received within three days.

Four flour mills in Sahiwal Division and eight mills in DG Khan have faced suspension of their licenses during the crackdown.

Moreover, fines totalling Rs. 470,000 were imposed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Sahiwal.

Provincial Food Minister Bilal underscored that these measures were taken in response to price manipulation, record tampering, and mismanagement.

Punjab Food Department PFD Muazzam Iqbal Sipra

