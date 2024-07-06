KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 05, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 80,212.79 High: 80,627.49 Low: 80,080.25 Net Change: 70.01 Volume (000): 211,365 Value (000): 11,896,114 Makt Cap (000) 2,519,670,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,197.60 NET CH (+) 216.21 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,846.99 NET CH (-) 76.03 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,114.32 NET CH (+) 285.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,806.45 NET CH (-) 92.18 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,737.80 NET CH (-) 66.51 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,978.27 NET CH (-) 36.83 ------------------------------------ As on: 05- JULY-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024