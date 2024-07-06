Markets Print 2024-07-06
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 05, 2024).
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 05, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 80,212.79
High: 80,627.49
Low: 80,080.25
Net Change: 70.01
Volume (000): 211,365
Value (000): 11,896,114
Makt Cap (000) 2,519,670,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,197.60
NET CH (+) 216.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,846.99
NET CH (-) 76.03
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,114.32
NET CH (+) 285.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,806.45
NET CH (-) 92.18
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,737.80
NET CH (-) 66.51
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,978.27
NET CH (-) 36.83
------------------------------------
As on: 05- JULY-2024
====================================
