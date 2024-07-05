Gold price per tola increases another Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered gains for the third successive session on Friday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs244,400 after a single-day gain of Rs1,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs209,534 after it registered an increase of Rs944, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,364 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $9 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.