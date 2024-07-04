AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 04 Jul, 2024 03:07pm

Gold prices in Pakistan registered gains for the second consecutive session on Thursday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs243,300 after a single-day gain of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs208,590 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs800 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,355 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $10 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

