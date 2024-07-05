AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
HBL 138.70 Increased By ▲ 6.60 (5%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.57%)
SSGC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,500 Increased By 3.9 (0.05%)
BR30 27,191 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK PM Sunak to resign as prime minister and Conservative leader

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2024 02:54pm
Outgoing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, flanked by his wife Akshata Murty, delivers a speech at Number 10 Downing Street, following the results of the elections, in London, Britain, July 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Outgoing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, flanked by his wife Akshata Murty, delivers a speech at Number 10 Downing Street, following the results of the elections, in London, Britain, July 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Rishi Sunak said he would meet King Charles to formally resign as prime minister on Friday and would also stand down as leader of the defeated Conservative Party after Keir Starmer’s Labour Party won a landslide election victory.

Keir Starmer pledges to stabilise UK as Labour win huge majority

“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change, and yours is the only judgment that matters,” Sunak said in a speech to voters outside the prime minister’s office in Downing Street.

Ex-prime minister Liz Truss loses seat at UK election

“I have heard your anger, your disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss. To all the Conservative candidates and campaigners who worked tirelessly, but without success, I’m sorry that we could not deliver what your efforts deserved.”

UK PM Keir Starmer King Charles British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak UK general election

Comments

200 characters

UK PM Sunak to resign as prime minister and Conservative leader

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

At least three killed, several injured in Mardan bomb blast

Farrukh H Khan resigns as Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Transaction complete: UBL sells off stake in its UK subsidiary to Bestway Group

Dr Gohar Ejaz urges govt to provide relief to salaried class

Pakistan’s DealCart announces $3mn seed round led by international investors

Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of gains

Gold price per tola increases another Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Five killed in Israeli raid in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

Unregistered retailers: 2.5pc advance tax stirs up a hornet’s nest

Read more stories