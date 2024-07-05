AIRLINK 89.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 42.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 90.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.7%)
FCCL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.18%)
FFBL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.72%)
HBL 138.01 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (4.47%)
HUBC 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.38%)
PAEL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
PPL 122.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PTC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 58.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
SNGP 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
TRG 61.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,515 Increased By 18.6 (0.22%)
BR30 27,230 Decreased By -59.3 (-0.22%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 178.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 25,802 Increased By 10.4 (0.04%)
Jul 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ex-prime minister Liz Truss loses seat at UK election

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2024 01:43pm

LONDON: Liz Truss, Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, suffered further political ignominy Friday when she sensationally lost her seat in parliament at the British general election.

Truss’s defeat came as the constituencies of all her predecessors since the Tories won power in 2010 turned either Labour or Liberal Democrat – a damning indictment on the Conservatives’ 14 years in power.

Truss, who sparked financial turmoil during her 49 chaotic days in charge in 2022, lost her Norfolk South West constituency in eastern England to Labour by 630 votes.

Labour candidate Terry Jermy overturned Truss’s massive majority of more than 26,000 which she secured at the last election in 2019 – a notional 27.85 percent swing.

Her defeat, announced shortly before 7:00 am (0600 GMT) capped a shocking performance for Rishi Sunak’s Conservative party as Keir Starmer’s Labour opposition won a landslide to return to power after 14 years.

Truss, a member of parliament since 2010, was slow hand-clapped onto the stage after keeping the other candidates waiting for several minutes. She left without making a speech.

But she told the BBC afterwards: “I think the issue we faced as Conservatives is we haven’t delivered sufficiently on the policies people want.”

Asked if she bore some responsibility, she said: “I agree. I was part of that. That’s absolutely true.”

UK’s Labour sweeps to power as Sunak concedes election

Truss – whose shelf-life as premier was lampooned as shorter than that of an Iceberg lettuce – said she had “a lot to think about” when asked if she wanted to stay in politics.

Sunak held onto his seat in northern England but the Tories also lost the seats held by Truss’s predecessors Boris Johnson, Theresa May, and David Cameron.

Labour took Johnson’s previous constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in northwest London while May’s ex-seat of Maidenhead, also near the capital, was gained by the smaller Liberal Democrats party.

The Liberal Democrats also won Cameron’s old seat of Witney in Oxfordshire.

Boris Johnson Liz Truss David Cameron British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak UK general election Theresa May

Comments

200 characters

Ex-prime minister Liz Truss loses seat at UK election

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

FY24: forex reserves record increase of over $5bn on foreign inflows

Tax exemption on POL products: FBR suffers massive revenue loss in 2022-23

Farrukh H Khan resigns as Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Dr Gohar Ejaz urges govt to provide relief to salaried class

Keir Starmer pledges to stabilise UK as Labour win huge majority

Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of gains

Five killed in Israeli raid in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Transition plan to wind up PWD: ED creates surplus pool of 7,000 employees

Read more stories