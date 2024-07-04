AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
Sri Lanka shares end lower as utilities and energy stocks weigh

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.92% at 11,926.59
Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in utilities and energy stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.92% at 11,926.59. It has fallen in six out of the last seven straight sessions.

Senkadagala Finance PLC and Senkadagala Finance PLC were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share, falling 16.4% and 9.1%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 59.8 million shares from 79.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares fall as energy and IT stocks drop

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.96 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.44 million) from 1.55 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 991 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.94 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as utilities and energy stocks weigh

