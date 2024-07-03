AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 03 Jul, 2024 02:31pm

After remaining unchanged in the previous session, gold prices improved in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs242,300 after a single-day gain of Rs800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,733 after it registered an increase of Rs686, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola remained unchanged at Rs241,500 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,345 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $21 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

