AIRLINK 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.22%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.85%)
DGKC 90.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.72%)
FCCL 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
FFBL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.85%)
HASCOL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
HBL 132.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
HUBC 166.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.34%)
PAEL 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 125.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.46%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.72%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.25%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SNGP 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.48%)
SSGC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 62.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,552 Increased By 51.3 (0.6%)
BR30 27,526 Increased By 105 (0.38%)
KSE100 80,765 Increased By 531.6 (0.66%)
KSE30 25,987 Increased By 187.4 (0.73%)
Technology

China’s BYD opens EV factory in Thailand, first in Southeast Asia

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 10:19am

RAYONG: China’s BYD opened an electric vehicle plant in Thailand on Thursday, the auto maker’s first factory in Southeast Asia, a fast-growing regional EV market where it has become the dominant player.

“Thailand has a clear EV vision and is entering a new era of auto manufacturing,” BYD CEO and President Wang Chuanfu said at the opening ceremony.

BYD’s plant is part of a wave of investment worth over $1.44 billion from Chinese EV makers who are setting up factories in Thailand, helped by government subsidies and tax incentives.

By 2030, Thailand aims to convert 30% of its annual production of 2.5 million vehicles into EVs, according to a government plan.

Thailand is a regional auto assembly and export hub and has long been dominated by Japanese car makers, such as Toyota Motors, Honda Motors and Isuzu Motors.

“BYD is using Thailand as a production hub for export to ASEAN and many other countries,” said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of Thailand’s Board of Investment, referring to the 10-nation Southeast Asian bloc.

Chinese giant BYD partners with HUBCO subsidiary to introduce EVs in Pakistan

The facility, announced two years ago, is worth $490 million and will have a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year, including plug-in hybrids.

“We will also assemble batteries and other important parts here,” said Liu Xueliang, BYD’s Asia Pacific general manager.

