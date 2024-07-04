AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 140,782 tonnes of cargo comprising 100,129 tonnes of import cargo and 40,653 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 100,129 comprised of 48,251 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,378 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo & 39,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 40,653 comprised of 17,496 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 200 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo & 7,500 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around 06 ships namely, Msc Tema Viii, Wan Hai N 621, Camellia 8, Crimson Majesty, Hyundai Mars & Ts Keelung berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Renjian 23, Cma Cgm Pegasus, Msc Tema VIII sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Liquefied Natural Gas carrier Ál-Deebal’ left the port on today morning while four more ships, Hanyu Camellia, Maersk Bering, Al-Salam-II and Alora are expected to sail on the same day.

Cargo volume of 84,458 tonnes, comprising 79,182 tonnes imports cargo and 5,276 tonnes export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Bitumen Kosei, Mulberry Express, Hafnia Turquoise, Marangas Asclepius, CMB Jordaens and MSC FIE-X & two more ships, W-Kyrenia and Maersk Cape Town scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, Mogas, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at respectively MW-!, LCT, FOTCO, EETL, PIBT and QICT on today 03rd July, while three more container ships, X-Press Altair, MSC Positano and San-Francisco-Bridge are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 4th June, 2024.

