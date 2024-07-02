Gold unchanged at Rs241,500 per tola in Pakistan

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Tuesday in line with the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,500.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,047.

On Monday, gold price per tola registered a decline of Rs200 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold remained unchanged on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,324 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit its all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.