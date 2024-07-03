AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-03

BISP to engage six banks to improve payment process: chairperson

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

LAHORE: Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), said on Tuesday that the BISP would engage six banks to improve the payment process under its new payment model to reduce complaints related to POS agents.

She addressed the media at the BISP Directorate General Office in Allama Iqbal Town. During her visit to the BISP Lahore office, she also interacted with women and inquired about their payments.

According to her, the programme management has set up payment campsites for the disbursement of Kafaalat stipends with efficient staff to ensure transparency in disbursement. She stressed zero tolerance for corruption or misconduct towards women beneficiaries of BISP.

She said a digital payment solution is being developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology (MOIT) to deal with fraudulent activities.

She reiterated international recognition of the Benazir Income Support Programme, a visionary initiative of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto; she highlighted how Benazir Bhutto conceptualized the Benazir Income Support Programme during her exile in Dubai, with President Asif Ali Zardari later bringing the programme to execution.

Senator Rubina Khalid underscored the transformative role of the Benazir Income Support Programme in providing a unique identity to Pakistani women and empowering them financially.

She noted, “Different political parties have attempted to change the name of Benazir Income Support Programme in the past, reflecting intellectual dishonesty. Upon assuming the office as chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, it was President Asif Ali Zardari’s clear directive that financial assistance to women beneficiaries must be delivered with complete transparency and respect.”

She also stressed the importance of skill training for the families of BISP beneficiaries, enabling them to start their own businesses, contribute to the country’s economy, and rise out of poverty.

