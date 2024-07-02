Pakistan Print 2024-07-02
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 01, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 02, 2024)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 40-30 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 40-30 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Karachi 36-31 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 36-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore 38-28 (°C) 05-00 (%) 36-27 (°C) 13-00 (%)
Larkana 45-31 (°C) 03-00 (%) 44-32 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 40-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 40-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-22 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 35-23 (ºC) 18-00 (%)
Peshawar 40-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 40-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 39-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 39-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 37-26 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 38-26 (ºC) 06-00 (%)
Sukkur 44-31 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 43-30 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:25 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:45 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
