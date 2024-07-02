Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 01, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 02, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 01, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 02, 2024) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         40-30 (ºC) 04-00 (%)        40-30 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Karachi           36-31 (ºC) 04-00 (%)        36-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore            38-28 (°C) 05-00 (%)        36-27 (°C) 13-00 (%)
Larkana           45-31 (°C) 03-00 (%)        44-32 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        40-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        40-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      36-22 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        35-23 (ºC) 18-00 (%)
Peshawar          40-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        40-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta            39-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        39-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        37-26 (ºC) 04-00 (%)        38-26 (ºC) 06-00 (%)
Sukkur            44-31 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        43-30 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:25 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:45 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

