Futures spread down 746bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 746bps to 10.28 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities at the futures counter improved significantly due to the rollover week as average daily volumes increased by 265.1 percent to 302.69 million shares during this week as compared previous week’s average of 82.91 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 108.9 percent to Rs 10.74 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.14 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024