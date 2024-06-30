AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Pakistan announce squad for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup

BR Web Desk Published 30 Jun, 2024 05:44pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced a 17-member squad for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 to 28.

The squad was confirmed following a four-day preparation camp, which concluded in Karachi on Saturday.

In a press release, the PCB confirmed that Nida Dar will captain Pakistan in the multi-national tournament. Other members of the squad are - Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar, who were part of the 17-member squad that toured England last month, have been left out. Instead, the selectors have named Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tasmia Rubab.

Iram’s 53rd and last T20I appearance was against Bangladesh at Chattogram in October 2023, Omaima played her 48th and last shortest format match against New Zealand in Queenstown in December 2023, while Aroob’s seventh and last appearance in a T20I was in Karachi against South Africa in September 2023.

Tasmia Rubab, the 22-year-old left-arm fast bowler, is the only uncapped player in the side. She played for Pakistan A against West Indies A and Thailand in November 2023. Representing Multan in the recently held National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2023-24, Tasmia scored 86 runs and took 12 wickets. Tasmia also took four wickets at an economy rate of 6.36 in the National Women T20 Tournament 2023-24.

Meanwhile, a training camp of the Pakistan women’s national cricket team for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup will commence in Karachi on July 5 and will continue until the side’s departure on July 16.

Head coach Muhammad Wasim will supervise the camp and will be supported by Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach – bowling) and Hanif Malik (assistant coach – fielding).

Hina Munawar, Rabia Siddiq and Waleed Ahmed have already been confirmed as the team manager, physiotherapist and analyst, respectively.

Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A’ along with India, Nepal and UAE, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia are in Group ‘B’. The top two teams from each group will play in the semi-finals on July 26.

Pakistan will take on India on the tournament’s opening day on July 19, while their matches against Nepal and UAE will be on July 21 and 23, respectively.

