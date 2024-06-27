AIRLINK 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
DGKC 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 124.97 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.35%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.96%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.11%)
PPL 118.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.57%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.73%)
UNITY 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,349 Increased By 57 (0.69%)
BR30 26,685 Increased By 141.3 (0.53%)
KSE100 78,718 Increased By 442.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,539 Increased By 157.9 (0.62%)
Sports Print 2024-06-27

Women’s camp for preparations of Asia Cup starts

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

LAHORE: A four-day training camp of the Pakistan women’s cricket team for next month’s ‘ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024’ started here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi on Wednesday.

The eight-team ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup will be played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from 19 to 28 July. In the T20I tournament, Pakistan is placed in Group ‘A’ along with India, Nepal and UAE. Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on the opening day of the tournament, while matches against Nepal and UAE will be played on 21 and 23 July, respectively.

As many as 28 women cricketers have been invited for the camp by the women’s national selection committee, which will be onsite to assess and evaluate players’ performances before announcing the squad for the Dambulla, Sri Lanka, event, a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said.

The players will also undergo practice sessions at the High-Performance Centre on Friday, while they will play T20 practice games at the Moin Khan Academy on Thursday and Saturday. The camp will be supervised by Abdur Rehman and Hanif Malik.

Meanwhile, the PCB has confirmed the team management for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024. Muhammad Wasim will be the head coach, while former Test bowlers Abdur Rehman and Junaid Khan will be the spin bowling and assistant coaches, respectively.

Players are: Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Iram Javed, Maham Manzoor, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Quratulain, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Yusra Amir, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Player Support Personnel: Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), strength and conditioning coach (tbc) and Waleed Ahmed (analyst).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

T20I PCB Pakistan women cricket team ACC Women T20 Asia Cup Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre

