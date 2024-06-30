Islamabad: prices of kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increase during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey noted that the wholesalers of all the essential kitchen items have increased the prices on the plea that the government has levied general sales tax on various items, saying that an increase was inevitable. However, the new budget will be enforced on July 1, 2024 with commence of new financial year.

Wheat flour price increased by Rs100 per 15kg bag as the best quality wheat flour price went up from Rs1,280 to Rs1,380 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,420 against Rs1,310 per 15kg bag, normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs1,350 against Rs1,250 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,380 against Rs1,280.

Sugar price went slightly down from Rs7,050 to Rs7,000 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

Chicken prices in wholesale market went down from Rs12,000 per 40kg to Rs10,800, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 per kg against Rs345 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs520 per kg against Rs580 per kg; egg prices went down from Rs7,200 to Rs6,800 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs250 against Rs255 per dozen.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as mutton is available at Rs2,000 per kg, boneless beef at Rs1,200 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,000 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price went up from Rs700 to Rs800 per kg and red chili powder price went up from Rs550 to Rs600 per kg.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are stable as the commodity is officially available at Rs234 per kg while in the market LPG price went up from Rs290 to Rs300 per kg, which is Rs66 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs234 per kg. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs3,200, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs4,500-5,000 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs1,300-1,800 per cylinder. The LPG marketing companies, distributors and retailers annually are making billions of rupees through profiteering due to ineffective role of OGRA and other relevant authorities.

The prices of the branded spices such as Shan, National, and others witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams spice is available at Rs130. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices witnessed an increase as in the wholesale market the best quality basmati rice price went up from Rs9,000 to Rs9,800 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 against Rs280 per kg, normal quality Basmati price went up from Rs8,400 to Rs8,700 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 against Rs230 per kg, and broken Basmati price went up from Rs7,500 to Rs7,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 against Rs185 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed an increase as B-grade ghee/oil price went up from at Rs5,400 to Rs5,500 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-360 per pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,500 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses’ prices witnessed an increase as best quality maash is available at Rs540 per kg against Rs525, gram pulse price witnessed Rs60 increase as it went up from Rs240 to Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse from Rs300 to Rs330 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg, moong pulse price went up from Rs280 to Rs300 per kg, and masoor price went up from Rs280 to Rs300 per kg.

However, the survey observed, finally manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers of various cigarettes brands have started selling cigarettes on normal prices which they have increased by Rs20-50 per packet in early May. According to rough estimates the cigarette mafia made Rs20 billion through overcharging. According to traders, prior to federal budget, cigarette companies every year through this practice are making billions of rupees.

No changes in packed milk prices were recorded as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs220 per kg and yoghurt price at Rs250 per kg.

Detergents’ and bathing soaps’ prices witnessed slight reduction as Safeguard family size pack is available at Rs170 against Rs180, family size Lux at Rs130 against Rs150 per pack, and Ariel Surf and other detergents price went down from Rs670 to Rs600 per kg pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend. Ginger price went slightly down from Rs3,200 to Rs3,000 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs650-700 per kg, local garlic price is stable at Rs1,000 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs250-280 and Quetta garlic price went up from Rs1,400 to Rs1,600 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs380-400 per kg against Rs350-380 per kg.

Potato prices went up from Rs250-350 to Rs275-375 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold between Rs70-100 per kg against Rs60-90 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs230-330 per 5kg to Rs400-500 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-125 per kg against Rs55-80 per kg, and onion price went up from Rs250-350 to Rs250-400 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-110 against Rs65-90 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs120 to Rs200 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs50-60 against Rs45-50, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs300-350 against Rs120-200 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-90 per kg against Rs40-60 per kg; various types of tindas are available in the range of Rs200-500 against Rs140-400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-170 per kg against Rs40-110 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs400 to Rs150 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs45-50 against Rs100-110 per kg; cauliflower price went up from Rs500 to Rs750 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs180-190 against Rs120-135, and cabbage price went up from Rs150 to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs70-80 against Rs35-45. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs375-400 to Rs180-225 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs60-70 per kg against Rs85-100 per kg, green chili are available in the range of Rs80-120 against Rs130-180 per kg, carrot price went down from Rs400 to Rs370 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs90-100 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs120 to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs60-70 per kg against Rs40-50.

Radish price went down from Rs200 to Rs130 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs40-45 per kg against Rs55-60 per kg; turnip price went up from Rs250 to Rs300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-85 against Rs60-75, peas price went up from Rs600-700 to Rs900-1,000 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs230-250 against Rs145-170 per kg, okra price went down from Rs400 to Rs180 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-50 per kg against Rs95-110 per kg and fresh bean price went up from Rs700 per 5kg to Rs1,000 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs225-250 per kg against Rs160-170 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as Iranian Kala Killo apple price is stable at Re300-350, white apples are available in the range of Rs110-200 per kg against Rs110-180 per kg. Bananas price is stable in the range of Rs75-210 per dozen; various varieties of melons are available in the range of Rs40-100 against Rs70-120 per kg, various varieties of watermelons are available in the range of Rs45-90 per kg against Rs35-60 per kg. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs130-250 per kg against Rs120-300 per kg. Falsa is being sold at Rs320-350 per kg against R250-270 per kg, plumps in the range of Rs220-350 against Rs170-650 per kg, cherry at Rs325-350 per packet and lokaat at Rs100-200 per kg and mangoes in the range of Rs80-225 per kg against Rs70-200 per kg.

People from different segments of society while talking to this correspondent said that despite a significant reduction in the prices of vegetables and fruits, the retailers are not passing on the full benefit to the end consumers. People said that the retailers are always violating the official price list and sell all the items on higher prices.

They blamed that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, the consumers were at the mercy of the vendors as they were free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

They urged the government to strictly enforce official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

However, Business Recorder also observed a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices.

According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 per cent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills. Traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

