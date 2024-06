BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices edged up on Friday and logged a weekly rise, thanks to a boost from the latest property stimulus and resilient demand for the key steelmaking ingredient in top consumer China, though lingering high stocks curbed gains. The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 0.18% higher at 825 yuan ($113.52) a metric ton, a rise of 0.5% week-on-week.