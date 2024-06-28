AIRLINK 89.50 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.76%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jun, 2024 03:32pm

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to register gains for the second consecutive session, in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,700 after a single-day gain of Rs700 on Friday.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,219 after it registered an increase of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola jumped by Rs400, clocking in at Rs241,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $22 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

