AC again delayed indictment of Elahi, others

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday again delayed the indictment of former Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi and others in a reference of receiving kickbacks in issuance of development funds till July 11.

A lawyer of Pervez Elahi presented a medical report before the court, saying doctors advised his client a complete bed rest following a minor abdominal surgery.

A NAB prosecutor objected to the veracity of the medical certificate issued by a private hospital, saying the suspect had been deliberately avoiding court’s proceedings since his release on bail.

The NAB alleged that suspect Muhammad Khan Bhatti being principal secretary to then chief minister Pervez Elahi manoeuvred the award of contracts in favour of blue-eyed contractors in connivance with other suspects including officials of government departments.

It said the suspect released full payment to the contractors even before the commencement of construction work only to receive kickbacks.

The bureau alleged that money had been transferred into the bank accounts of Pervez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

