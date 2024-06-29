WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
June 28, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 27-Jun-24 26-Jun-24 25-Jun-24 24-Jun-24
Chinese yuan 0.104617 0.104701 0.104561 0.104569
Euro 0.813377 0.813239 0.813625 0.814794
Japanese yen 0.004733 0.004763 0.004761 0.004752
U.K. pound 0.962083 0.962931 0.963494 0.961655
U.S. dollar 0.76045 0.760819 0.759404 0.759361
Algerian dinar 0.005649 0.005653 0.00565 0.00565
Australian dollar 0.506916 0.508684 0.506067 0.504292
Botswana pula 0.055893 0.05592 0.05612 0.056117
Brazilian real 0.137705 0.138102 0.139897 0.140638
Brunei dollar 0.560391 0.561531 0.561689 0.560455
Canadian dollar 0.555505 0.555973 0.555779
Chilean peso 0.000802 0.000807 0.000806 0.00081
Czech koruna 0.032639 0.032659 0.032784 0.032737
Danish krone 0.109056 0.109026 0.109074 0.109232
Indian rupee 0.009108 0.009107 0.009103 0.009093
Israeli New Shekel 0.202517 0.202777 0.203867 0.20391
Korean won 0.000547 0.000549 0.000546 0.000547
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47986 2.48188 2.47807 2.47591
Malaysian ringgit 0.161146 0.161533 0.161301 0.161138
Mauritian rupee 0.016027 0.01609 0.016032 0.016047
Mexican peso 0.04138 0.041754 0.04187 0.042274
New Zealand dollar 0.462316 0.465279 0.464907 0.463932
Norwegian krone 0.071362 0.071371 0.071834 0.071794
Omani rial 1.97776 1.97872 1.97504 1.97493
Peruvian sol 0.199638 0.199476 0.200095
Philippine peso 0.012928 0.012952 0.012913 0.012907
Polish zloty 0.188641 0.188831 0.18997 0.188338
Qatari riyal 0.208915 0.209016 0.208627 0.208616
Russian ruble 0.00895 0.008665 0.008701 0.008691
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202787 0.202885 0.202508 0.202496
Singapore dollar 0.560391 0.561531 0.561689 0.560455
South African rand 0.041517 0.041637 0.04186 0.042008
Swedish krona 0.071739 0.071944 0.07248 0.072391
Swiss franc 0.84777 0.847332 0.850016 0.850158
Thai baht 0.020594 0.020683 0.020744 0.020676
Trinidadian dollar 0.112404 0.11226 0.112253
U.A.E. dirham 0.207167 0.206781 0.20677
Uruguayan peso 0.019232 0.019331 0.019318
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
