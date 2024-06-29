WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 28, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Jun-24 26-Jun-24 25-Jun-24 24-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104617 0.104701 0.104561 0.104569 Euro 0.813377 0.813239 0.813625 0.814794 Japanese yen 0.004733 0.004763 0.004761 0.004752 U.K. pound 0.962083 0.962931 0.963494 0.961655 U.S. dollar 0.76045 0.760819 0.759404 0.759361 Algerian dinar 0.005649 0.005653 0.00565 0.00565 Australian dollar 0.506916 0.508684 0.506067 0.504292 Botswana pula 0.055893 0.05592 0.05612 0.056117 Brazilian real 0.137705 0.138102 0.139897 0.140638 Brunei dollar 0.560391 0.561531 0.561689 0.560455 Canadian dollar 0.555505 0.555973 0.555779 Chilean peso 0.000802 0.000807 0.000806 0.00081 Czech koruna 0.032639 0.032659 0.032784 0.032737 Danish krone 0.109056 0.109026 0.109074 0.109232 Indian rupee 0.009108 0.009107 0.009103 0.009093 Israeli New Shekel 0.202517 0.202777 0.203867 0.20391 Korean won 0.000547 0.000549 0.000546 0.000547 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47986 2.48188 2.47807 2.47591 Malaysian ringgit 0.161146 0.161533 0.161301 0.161138 Mauritian rupee 0.016027 0.01609 0.016032 0.016047 Mexican peso 0.04138 0.041754 0.04187 0.042274 New Zealand dollar 0.462316 0.465279 0.464907 0.463932 Norwegian krone 0.071362 0.071371 0.071834 0.071794 Omani rial 1.97776 1.97872 1.97504 1.97493 Peruvian sol 0.199638 0.199476 0.200095 Philippine peso 0.012928 0.012952 0.012913 0.012907 Polish zloty 0.188641 0.188831 0.18997 0.188338 Qatari riyal 0.208915 0.209016 0.208627 0.208616 Russian ruble 0.00895 0.008665 0.008701 0.008691 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202787 0.202885 0.202508 0.202496 Singapore dollar 0.560391 0.561531 0.561689 0.560455 South African rand 0.041517 0.041637 0.04186 0.042008 Swedish krona 0.071739 0.071944 0.07248 0.072391 Swiss franc 0.84777 0.847332 0.850016 0.850158 Thai baht 0.020594 0.020683 0.020744 0.020676 Trinidadian dollar 0.112404 0.11226 0.112253 U.A.E. dirham 0.207167 0.206781 0.20677 Uruguayan peso 0.019232 0.019331 0.019318 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024