AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,275 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,472 Decreased By -106.4 (-0.4%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-29

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 28, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        27-Jun-24      26-Jun-24      25-Jun-24      24-Jun-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104617       0.104701       0.104561       0.104569
Euro                             0.813377       0.813239       0.813625       0.814794
Japanese yen                     0.004733       0.004763       0.004761       0.004752
U.K. pound                       0.962083       0.962931       0.963494       0.961655
U.S. dollar                       0.76045       0.760819       0.759404       0.759361
Algerian dinar                   0.005649       0.005653        0.00565        0.00565
Australian dollar                0.506916       0.508684       0.506067       0.504292
Botswana pula                    0.055893        0.05592        0.05612       0.056117
Brazilian real                   0.137705       0.138102       0.139897       0.140638
Brunei dollar                    0.560391       0.561531       0.561689       0.560455
Canadian dollar                  0.555505       0.555973       0.555779
Chilean peso                     0.000802       0.000807       0.000806        0.00081
Czech koruna                     0.032639       0.032659       0.032784       0.032737
Danish krone                     0.109056       0.109026       0.109074       0.109232
Indian rupee                     0.009108       0.009107       0.009103       0.009093
Israeli New Shekel               0.202517       0.202777       0.203867        0.20391
Korean won                       0.000547       0.000549       0.000546       0.000547
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47986        2.48188        2.47807        2.47591
Malaysian ringgit                0.161146       0.161533       0.161301       0.161138
Mauritian rupee                  0.016027        0.01609       0.016032       0.016047
Mexican peso                      0.04138       0.041754        0.04187       0.042274
New Zealand dollar               0.462316       0.465279       0.464907       0.463932
Norwegian krone                  0.071362       0.071371       0.071834       0.071794
Omani rial                        1.97776        1.97872        1.97504        1.97493
Peruvian sol                     0.199638       0.199476       0.200095
Philippine peso                  0.012928       0.012952       0.012913       0.012907
Polish zloty                     0.188641       0.188831        0.18997       0.188338
Qatari riyal                     0.208915       0.209016       0.208627       0.208616
Russian ruble                     0.00895       0.008665       0.008701       0.008691
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202787       0.202885       0.202508       0.202496
Singapore dollar                 0.560391       0.561531       0.561689       0.560455
South African rand               0.041517       0.041637        0.04186       0.042008
Swedish krona                    0.071739       0.071944        0.07248       0.072391
Swiss franc                       0.84777       0.847332       0.850016       0.850158
Thai baht                        0.020594       0.020683       0.020744       0.020676
Trinidadian dollar               0.112404        0.11226       0.112253
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207167       0.206781        0.20677
Uruguayan peso                   0.019232       0.019331       0.019318
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR Currency values

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

New levy: Taxable profits of builders, developers fixed

Additional taxation steps taken thru amendments to Finance Bill

Monthly update, outlook: June inflation will be on higher side: MoF

Qatar LNG contract: Strategy being mapped out to seek review

Petrol, HSD and HOBC: Govt amends raise in PL to Rs70 against Rs60 limit

Tax fraudsters to face jail

PM skips session as NA passes resolution against Congress

FO terms US resolution ‘unsolicited interference’

Conventional to Islamic banking: SBP issues broad parameters for conversion

10pm to 6am: Power cos warned not to implement load-shedding plans

Read more stories