Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous two sessions, gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in contrast to a decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,000 after a single-day gain of Rs400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,619 after it registered an increase of Rs343, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola plunged by Rs900, clocking in at Rs240,600 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,304 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $9 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.