AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,311 Increased By 19 (0.23%)
BR30 26,566 Increased By 22.5 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 01:58pm

After declining in the previous two sessions, gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in contrast to a decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,000 after a single-day gain of Rs400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,619 after it registered an increase of Rs343, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola plunged by Rs900, clocking in at Rs240,600 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,304 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $9 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Gold stocks gold market Spot gold gold price gold rates Asia Gold Gold trade gold rate LME gold gold markets Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Intra-day update: some buying at PSX, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Iddat case: Islamabad court rejects Imran, wife’s plea

Pakistan’s remittances to recover and grow in 2024, 2025: World Bank

Circular debt: govt approves Rs82bn payment to OGDC

Kenya braces for fresh protests despite president’s tax climbdown

South Africa thrash Afghanistan to reach T20 World Cup final

117 demands of grants approved by lower house

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

Read more stories