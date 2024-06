BEIJING: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third day on Friday, on course to snap a three-week decline, underpinned by concerns over poor production and tracking higher rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 36 ringgit, or 0.93%, to 3,926 ringgit ($832.49) a metric ton during early trade.

Palm oil ends higher for second day on lower output concerns

For the week, it is headed for a 0.64% rise.