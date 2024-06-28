AIRLINK 87.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DFML 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.86%)
DGKC 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.11%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
GGL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HASCOL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
HBL 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.39%)
HUBC 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
PIBTL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PPL 117.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
PTC 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.49%)
SEARL 57.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.73%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
TRG 61.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.37%)
UNITY 29.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.41%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 8,306 Decreased By -7 (-0.08%)
BR30 26,599 Increased By 20.4 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,496 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 25,353 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Australian shares set to post modest H1 gains as economic woes weigh

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2024 10:15am

Australian shares rose on Friday, setting up the benchmark index for modest gains for the first half of the year, as waning economic growth coupled with high inflation and interest rates and prospects of a rate hike weighed on performance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 7,806.1 by 0046 GMT.

The benchmark index had ended 0.3% lower on Thursday.

The index was on track to rise 2.2% for the first six months of 2024, almost in-line with 2.3% gains a year earlier, but lower than a 5.4% jump in the second half of 2023.

Australia’s economic growth slowed down significantly in the first quarter and inflation, which has been inching up during the year, was surprisingly strong in May, raising fears of a rate hike from the central bank rather than a rate cut, even as interest rates remain at 12-year highs.

Investors are now awaiting the US personal consumption expenditures price index due later in the day, which could provide further clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate cut trajectory.

In Sydney, interest rate sensitive financial stocks climbed 1.1% for the day. The ‘big four’ banks gained between 0.1% and 0.5%.

The sub-index was set for its best half year since mid-2021.

Heavyweight mining stocks retreated 0.6% and were on track for their worst half year since late 2015. Gold stocks rose 0.8% for the day, while energy stocks climbed 0.4%.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

The energy sub-index was set for its worst half year since first half of 2020, while gold stocks were set to drop after posting strong gains a year earlier.

Suncorp rose 4.6% to its highest level since November 2007 after Federal Treasurer gave approval for ANZ Group’s A$4.9 billion ($3.26 billion) buyout of Suncorp’s banking arm.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a public holiday.

