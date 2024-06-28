LCCI, SBP mark Micro, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Day

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Thursday organized an important event in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan on the occasion of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day. This day is declared by the United Nations to be celebrated every year on June 27.

President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar was the Chief Guest while Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Chief Manager of State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Riaz, Senior Deputy Chief Manager Muhammad Tahir, Hamza Talib of State Bank and a large number of industrialists and traders participated in the event. More than 15 banks set up stalls at the event, while Zain ul Abidin, Deputy Manager of State Bank of Pakistan Lahore gave a presentation during the event.

President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashif Anwar, mentioned that just as different days are celebrated on different occasion, a Business Day should also be celebrated because this sector holds significant economic importance. He stated that whatever schemes State Bank launches should be shared with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry so that members can be informed about them.

The LCCI President also said that State Bank of Pakistan and other institutions should provide maximum facilities, especially for women members. He emphasized that an immediate reduction in interest rates is crucial so that industry can access affordable capital and receive assistance in industrialization.

Kashif Anwar stated that the recent budget would pose challenges for industry and policy makers should consult stakeholders. He highlighted that Lahore Chamber is fulfilling social responsibilities in an excellent manner. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed MoUs with educational, medical, and other institutions aimed at providing maximum facilities for members.

Chief Manager of State Bank, Tariq Riaz, said that Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is celebrated globally to acknowledge the successes of entrepreneurs. He mentioned that every country is prepared to give facilities to entrepreneurs because they play a significant role in providing employment and promoting national development. He said that the entire banking community is gathered at Lahore Chamber to honour entrepreneurs because they are providing 78% of the total employment in Pakistan.

