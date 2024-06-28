Rain brings cheers to Karachi residents

It did rain yesterday, albeit briefly. But it significantly lowered temperature in the city of teeming millions, Karachi, following four days of temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius. In those four days, a large number of people died of heatstroke in Karachi.

For Sindh, the country’s national weather forecasting centre had forecast that isolated heavy rainfalls was expected in various parts of the province, including Karachi, from 26th June to 1st July with occasional gaps.

It is therefore quite likely that the next two days will remain warm but the intensity would not be the same. In other words, these days would be significantly less warmer.

It is important to recall that the Met Department had recorded the maximum temperature in Karachi on Monday at 42 degrees Celsius while the mercury touched 41 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Be that as it may, the rain brought cheers to the Karachi residents yesterday.

Hanif Khan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024