AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-28

Japan’s Nikkei backpedals as yen intervention risks weigh

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Thursday, giving up much of its gains from the previous session, as the yen’s slide past the closely watched 160 per dollar level put traders on high alert for intervention.

The Nikkei closed down 0.82% at 39,341.54.

Technology shares underperformed to drag on the benchmark index after a sell-off in US chipmaker Micron Technology in after-hours trading soured the mood.

The broader Topix slid 0.33% to 2793.70, with a sub-index of growth shares sliding 0.6%, compared with a 0.08% decline for value shares.

Risk events loom for investors in all asset classes, including a US presidential debate later in the day, and the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge on Friday.

The yen was last at 160.36 per dollar, after touching 160.88 overnight for the first time in 38 years. A plunge to 160.245 in late April triggered an official Japanese currency intervention worth about 9.8 trillion yen ($61.08 billion).

The proximity to the quarter-end may also be influencing markets. The Nikkei saw a three-day run of increasingly strong advances, culminating in Wednesday’s 1.26% surge.

Nikkei Nikkei index

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei backpedals as yen intervention risks weigh

NA may approve budget today

Various Divisions: NA approves 9 demands for grants worth Rs145.32bn

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

CDWP clears 26 uplift projects

ECC decides to establish pension funds from July 1

OICCI says has identified ‘critical anomalies’

EPQL seeks to buy low BTU gas from PPL’s Kandhkot field

Govt-owned LPG company: Vitol wins tender

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

Read more stories