AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-28

Gold rises as traders brace for US inflation report

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

BENGALURU: Gold prices rose on Thursday as the dollar softened, with the market spotlight on key US inflation data that could offer cues on the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate move.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,314.22 per ounce, as of 1127 GMT, after falling on Wednesday to its lowest level since June 10. US gold futures were 0.5% higher at $2,324.60.

The dollar index weakened 0.2% after hitting a nearly two-month high in the previous session. A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for other currency holders. “Gold is finding support from a moderating US dollar, with traders also aware that dips below $2,300 since April have so far proven short-lived,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

“If the prospects for Federal Reserve rate cuts by end-2024 are further diluted, gold bulls may ultimately relinquish their bid to sustain bullion above the psychological $2,300 level.”

Traders are currently pricing in about a 62% chance of a rate cut in September, according to CME FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reiterated on Wednesday her baseline view that “inflation will decline further with the policy rate held steady.”

Data lined up for the week includes US first-quarter gross domestic product estimates, expected at 1230 GMT, and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation data on Friday.

“Gold prices remain tangled in a tug of war between a less-dovish Fed and high levels of geopolitical tension,” analysts at BMI said in a note dated Wednesday.

In the Middle East, cross-border strains between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have been escalating in recent weeks, stoking fears of an all-out Israel-Hezbollah war that could draw in other regional powers. Spot platinum was down 0.3% at $1,008.10, palladium fell 1.3% to $916.83, while silver gained 0.4% to $28.87.

Gold Spot

Comments

200 characters

Gold rises as traders brace for US inflation report

NA may approve budget today

Various Divisions: NA approves 9 demands for grants worth Rs145.32bn

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

CDWP clears 26 uplift projects

ECC decides to establish pension funds from July 1

OICCI says has identified ‘critical anomalies’

EPQL seeks to buy low BTU gas from PPL’s Kandhkot field

Govt-owned LPG company: Vitol wins tender

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

Read more stories