AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Print 2024-06-28

Spot rate firm amid lean business

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that there is no trading of Phutti in the market because cotton ginners across the country have gone on an indefinite strike to protest against new taxes and an “exorbitant” rise in the power tariff for ginning units.

He also said that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

Around, 400 bales of Sanghar and 600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per kg.

