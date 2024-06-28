AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-28

EU watchdog calls out banks for inflating capital buffers

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

LONDON: Banks in the European Union could be inflating the value of high-risk debt used to plug gaps in capital buffers intended to provide protection in the event of a crisis, the bloc’s banking watchdog said on Thursday.

Banks began issuing Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, also known as contingent convertibles or CoCos, to bolster their capital after the global financial crisis.

They convert into equity or are written off if a bank’s capital drops below a certain level.

There have been clashes between buyers of the debt and banks, most recently when Credit Suisse AT1 debt amounting to about $17 billion was written down to zero when the ailing lender was forced to merge with UBS, triggering lawsuits.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) said it has investigated how banks issue AT1 bonds and set out its findings in a report on Thursday that included new templates to better standardise information and more accurately reflect their worth.

The aim of the guidance is to limit the room banks have to introduce bespoke tweaks when issuing AT1 bonds.

“Some provisions could be worded in a better way because, as originally proposed, they may be the cause of uncertainty in relation to regulatory provisions ... or they may increase the already high complexity of the instruments,” the EBA said.

It noted differences between the “carrying” value of the bonds recorded on a bank’s balance sheet under accounting rules and their “nominal” value.

“For the calculation and reporting of regulatory capital ratios, it is essential that capital instruments consistently reflect their actual loss absorbency capacity,” it said.

EU inflating

Comments

200 characters

EU watchdog calls out banks for inflating capital buffers

NA may approve budget today

Various Divisions: NA approves 9 demands for grants worth Rs145.32bn

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate record $918m in May

CDWP clears 26 uplift projects

ECC decides to establish pension funds from July 1

OICCI says has identified ‘critical anomalies’

EPQL seeks to buy low BTU gas from PPL’s Kandhkot field

Govt-owned LPG company: Vitol wins tender

Power tariff hike, loadshedding: Consumers heap criticism on Nepra at hearing

Petrol, HSD prices likely to increase

Read more stories