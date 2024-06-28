WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 27, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 26-Jun-24 25-Jun-24 24-Jun-24 21-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104701 0.104561 0.104569 0.104734 Euro 0.813239 0.813625 0.814794 0.812805 Japanese yen 0.00476345 0.00476115 0.00475165 0.00478292 U.K. pound 0.962931 0.963494 0.961655 0.960757 U.S. dollar 0.760819 0.759404 0.759361 0.760484 Algerian dinar 0.00565327 0.00565005 0.00564957 0.00565038 Australian dollar 0.508684 0.506067 0.504292 0.506863 Botswana pula 0.0559202 0.05612 0.0561168 0.0562758 Brazilian real 0.138102 0.139897 0.140638 0.139769 Brunei dollar 0.561531 0.561689 0.560455 0.561865 Canadian dollar 0.555505 0.555973 0.555779 0.555017 Chilean peso 0.000807398 0.000806401 0.000810123 0.000819558 Czech koruna 0.0326588 0.0327838 0.0327367 0.0325815 Danish krone 0.109026 0.109074 0.109232 0.108985 Indian rupee 0.00910714 0.00910256 0.00909264 0.00909822 Israeli New Shekel 0.202777 0.203867 0.20391 0.203392 Korean won 0.000548773 0.000546452 0.000546657 0.000549562 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48188 2.47807 2.47591 Malaysian ringgit 0.161533 0.161301 0.161138 0.16129 Mauritian rupee 0.0160904 0.0160324 0.016047 0.0160869 Mexican peso 0.0417539 0.04187 0.0422743 0.0418198 New Zealand dollar 0.465279 0.464907 0.463932 0.465644 Norwegian krone 0.0718337 0.0717943 0.072131 Omani rial 1.97872 1.97504 1.97493 Peruvian sol 0.199476 0.200095 0.200391 Philippine peso 0.0129521 0.0129126 0.0129066 0.0129367 Polish zloty 0.188831 0.18997 0.188338 0.187649 Qatari riyal 0.209016 0.208627 0.208616 Russian ruble 0.00866473 0.00870108 0.00869103 0.00864584 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202885 0.202508 0.202496 Singapore dollar 0.561531 0.561689 0.560455 0.561865 South African rand 0.0416369 0.0418598 0.042008 0.0423493 Swedish krona 0.0719439 0.0724801 0.0723908 Swiss franc 0.847332 0.850016 0.850158 0.852274 Thai baht 0.0206829 0.0207436 0.0206764 0.0207177 Trinidadian dollar 0.112404 0.11226 0.112253 0.112478 U.A.E. dirham 0.207167 0.206781 0.20677 Uruguayan peso 0.0192315 0.0193306 0.0193182 0.0191794 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

