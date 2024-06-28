WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 27, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 26-Jun-24 25-Jun-24 24-Jun-24 21-Jun-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104701 0.104561 0.104569 0.104734
Euro 0.813239 0.813625 0.814794 0.812805
Japanese yen 0.00476345 0.00476115 0.00475165 0.00478292
U.K. pound 0.962931 0.963494 0.961655 0.960757
U.S. dollar 0.760819 0.759404 0.759361 0.760484
Algerian dinar 0.00565327 0.00565005 0.00564957 0.00565038
Australian dollar 0.508684 0.506067 0.504292 0.506863
Botswana pula 0.0559202 0.05612 0.0561168 0.0562758
Brazilian real 0.138102 0.139897 0.140638 0.139769
Brunei dollar 0.561531 0.561689 0.560455 0.561865
Canadian dollar 0.555505 0.555973 0.555779 0.555017
Chilean peso 0.000807398 0.000806401 0.000810123 0.000819558
Czech koruna 0.0326588 0.0327838 0.0327367 0.0325815
Danish krone 0.109026 0.109074 0.109232 0.108985
Indian rupee 0.00910714 0.00910256 0.00909264 0.00909822
Israeli New Shekel 0.202777 0.203867 0.20391 0.203392
Korean won 0.000548773 0.000546452 0.000546657 0.000549562
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48188 2.47807 2.47591
Malaysian ringgit 0.161533 0.161301 0.161138 0.16129
Mauritian rupee 0.0160904 0.0160324 0.016047 0.0160869
Mexican peso 0.0417539 0.04187 0.0422743 0.0418198
New Zealand dollar 0.465279 0.464907 0.463932 0.465644
Norwegian krone 0.0718337 0.0717943 0.072131
Omani rial 1.97872 1.97504 1.97493
Peruvian sol 0.199476 0.200095 0.200391
Philippine peso 0.0129521 0.0129126 0.0129066 0.0129367
Polish zloty 0.188831 0.18997 0.188338 0.187649
Qatari riyal 0.209016 0.208627 0.208616
Russian ruble 0.00866473 0.00870108 0.00869103 0.00864584
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202885 0.202508 0.202496
Singapore dollar 0.561531 0.561689 0.560455 0.561865
South African rand 0.0416369 0.0418598 0.042008 0.0423493
Swedish krona 0.0719439 0.0724801 0.0723908
Swiss franc 0.847332 0.850016 0.850158 0.852274
Thai baht 0.0206829 0.0207436 0.0206764 0.0207177
Trinidadian dollar 0.112404 0.11226 0.112253 0.112478
U.A.E. dirham 0.207167 0.206781 0.20677
Uruguayan peso 0.0192315 0.0193306 0.0193182 0.0191794
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
