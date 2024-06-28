Markets Print 2024-06-28
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (June 27, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.55 280.18 AED 74.92 75.65
EURO 293.45 296.25 SAR 73.03 73.74
GBP 346.95 350.26 INTERBANK 278.20 278.40
JPY 1.69 1.74
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments