KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 27, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-6/B-7 Cosco New D/L CoscoShiping 26-06-2024
York Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Ship
B-6/B-7 Gfs Juno D/L Eastwind Shippi 26-06-2024
Container Company
Ship
B-10/B-11 Pavo Disc Rock WmaShipcare 24-06-2024
Breeze Phosphate Services Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Pavo Breeze Disc Rock WmaShipcare 24-06-2024
Phosphate Services Pvt Ltd
B-26/B-27 Cosco D/L CoscoShiping Li 25-06-2024
New York Container Ship Pak Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29 Navios D/L Oceansea 25-06-2024
Jasmine Container Shipping Pvt Ltd
Ship
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/Saptl-1 Xin Ya Zhou D/L Cosco Shipping 24-06-2024
Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Ship
Saptl-4 MscAvni Disc Load Msc Agency 24-06-2024
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Navios Jasmine 27-06-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping
Ship Pvt Ltd
MscAvni 27-06-2024 Disc Msc Agency
Load Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Triveni 27-06-2024 L/9000 Naphtha Alpine Marine
Services Pvt Ltd
Southern Anoa 27-06-2024 D/85000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services Pvt Ltd
Grace Bridge 27-06-2024 D/L Container Ship Diamond Shipping
Services Pvt Ltd
Oocl Nagoya 27-06-2024 D/L Container Ship Oocl Pakistan
Pvt Ltd
Rubaiyat Hanif 27-06-2024 L/57000 Clinkers Crystal Sea
ServicesPvt Ltd
M.t.Mardan 28-06-2024 D/10958 Jet Oil Pakistan National
Ship. Corpt
X-Press Capella 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship X-Press Feeders
Shipping Agency
Express Rome 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship Hapag-Lloyd
PakistanPvt Ltd
Independent
Spirit 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Boson 28-06-2024 D/L Container Anchor Logistics
Ship Pvt Ltd
Camellia 8 28-06-2024 D/22660 Seahawks Asia
General Cargo GlobalPvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo -
=============================================================================
Dimitris Y 27-06-2024 Container Ship -
One Matrix 27-06-2024 Container Ship -
M.t.Shalamar 27-06-2024 Tanker -
Sea Affluence 27-06-2024 Clinkers
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT G-Bright Palm oil Alpine June26, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Doris AMM Sulphate WMA June23, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Bateleur LPG M International June26, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Serenity
Gas LPG M. International June25, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Express Athens Container Hapag Lloyd June 27th, 2024
Maersk Cairo Container GAC -do-
Alora Rice Star Shipping -do-
Clipper Barolo Coal GSA -do-
Sea Journey Canola Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Gas chem Fuji Chemicals Alpine -do-
Hafnia
Turquoise Mogas Alpine -do-
Ullswater LPG M International -do-
V-Due Corn Crystal Sea Ser -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Southern Anoa Chemicals GAC June 27th, 2024
Wan Hai-316 Container GAC -do-
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK June 28th, 2024
CMA CGM
Musset Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
Simaisma LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
