Markets Print 2024-06-28

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 27, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-6/B-7           Cosco New      D/L            CoscoShiping       26-06-2024
                  York           Container      Line Pak Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
B-6/B-7           Gfs Juno       D/L            Eastwind Shippi    26-06-2024
                                 Container      Company
                                 Ship
B-10/B-11         Pavo           Disc Rock      WmaShipcare        24-06-2024
                  Breeze         Phosphate      Services Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Pavo Breeze    Disc Rock      WmaShipcare        24-06-2024
                                 Phosphate      Services Pvt Ltd
B-26/B-27         Cosco          D/L            CoscoShiping Li    25-06-2024
                  New York       Container Ship Pak Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29         Navios         D/L            Oceansea           25-06-2024
                  Jasmine        Container      Shipping Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/Saptl-1   Xin Ya Zhou    D/L            Cosco Shipping     24-06-2024
                                 Container      Line Pak Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
Saptl-4           MscAvni        Disc Load      Msc Agency         24-06-2024
                                 Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Navios Jasmine    27-06-2024     D/L Container              Oceansea Shipping
                                 Ship                                 Pvt Ltd
MscAvni           27-06-2024     Disc                              Msc Agency
                                 Load Container                      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Triveni           27-06-2024     L/9000 Naphtha                 Alpine Marine
                                                             Services Pvt Ltd
Southern Anoa     27-06-2024     D/85000 Chemical               Alpine Marine
                                                             Services Pvt Ltd
Grace Bridge      27-06-2024     D/L Container Ship          Diamond Shipping
                                                             Services Pvt Ltd
Oocl Nagoya       27-06-2024     D/L Container Ship             Oocl Pakistan
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
Rubaiyat Hanif    27-06-2024     L/57000 Clinkers                 Crystal Sea
                                                              ServicesPvt Ltd
M.t.Mardan        28-06-2024     D/10958 Jet Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                  Ship. Corpt
X-Press Capella   28-06-2024     D/L Container Ship           X-Press Feeders
                                                              Shipping Agency
Express Rome      28-06-2024     D/L Container Ship               Hapag-Lloyd
                                                              PakistanPvt Ltd
Independent
Spirit            28-06-2024     D/L Container Ship           Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Boson             28-06-2024     D/L Container               Anchor Logistics
                                 Ship                                 Pvt Ltd
Camellia          8 28-06-2024   D/22660                        Seahawks Asia
                                 General Cargo                  GlobalPvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo                                      -
=============================================================================
Dimitris Y        27-06-2024     Container Ship                             -
One Matrix        27-06-2024     Container Ship                             -
M.t.Shalamar      27-06-2024     Tanker                                     -
Sea Affluence     27-06-2024     Clinkers
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               G-Bright       Palm oil       Alpine           June26, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Doris          AMM Sulphate   WMA              June23, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Bateleur     LPG            M International                 June26, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Serenity
Gas               LPG            M. International                June25, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Express Athens    Container      Hapag Lloyd                  June 27th, 2024
Maersk Cairo      Container      GAC                                     -do-
Alora             Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
Clipper Barolo    Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Sea Journey       Canola         Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
Gas chem Fuji     Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia
Turquoise          Mogas          Alpine                                 -do-
Ullswater         LPG            M International                         -do-
V-Due             Corn           Crystal Sea Ser                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Southern Anoa     Chemicals      GAC                          June 27th, 2024
Wan Hai-316       Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                      June 28th, 2024
CMA CGM
Musset            Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
Simaisma          LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================

