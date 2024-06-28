Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 27, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-6/B-7 Cosco New D/L CoscoShiping 26-06-2024 York Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd Ship B-6/B-7 Gfs Juno D/L Eastwind Shippi 26-06-2024 Container Company Ship B-10/B-11 Pavo Disc Rock WmaShipcare 24-06-2024 Breeze Phosphate Services Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Pavo Breeze Disc Rock WmaShipcare 24-06-2024 Phosphate Services Pvt Ltd B-26/B-27 Cosco D/L CoscoShiping Li 25-06-2024 New York Container Ship Pak Pvt Ltd B-28/B-29 Navios D/L Oceansea 25-06-2024 Jasmine Container Shipping Pvt Ltd Ship ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/Saptl-1 Xin Ya Zhou D/L Cosco Shipping 24-06-2024 Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd Ship Saptl-4 MscAvni Disc Load Msc Agency 24-06-2024 Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Navios Jasmine 27-06-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Ship Pvt Ltd MscAvni 27-06-2024 Disc Msc Agency Load Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Triveni 27-06-2024 L/9000 Naphtha Alpine Marine Services Pvt Ltd Southern Anoa 27-06-2024 D/85000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Pvt Ltd Grace Bridge 27-06-2024 D/L Container Ship Diamond Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Oocl Nagoya 27-06-2024 D/L Container Ship Oocl Pakistan Pvt Ltd Rubaiyat Hanif 27-06-2024 L/57000 Clinkers Crystal Sea ServicesPvt Ltd M.t.Mardan 28-06-2024 D/10958 Jet Oil Pakistan National Ship. Corpt X-Press Capella 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship X-Press Feeders Shipping Agency Express Rome 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship Hapag-Lloyd PakistanPvt Ltd Independent Spirit 28-06-2024 D/L Container Ship Riazeda Pvt Ltd Boson 28-06-2024 D/L Container Anchor Logistics Ship Pvt Ltd Camellia 8 28-06-2024 D/22660 Seahawks Asia General Cargo GlobalPvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo - ============================================================================= Dimitris Y 27-06-2024 Container Ship - One Matrix 27-06-2024 Container Ship - M.t.Shalamar 27-06-2024 Tanker - Sea Affluence 27-06-2024 Clinkers ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT G-Bright Palm oil Alpine June26, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Doris AMM Sulphate WMA June23, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Bateleur LPG M International June26, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Serenity Gas LPG M. International June25, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Express Athens Container Hapag Lloyd June 27th, 2024 Maersk Cairo Container GAC -do- Alora Rice Star Shipping -do- Clipper Barolo Coal GSA -do- Sea Journey Canola Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Gas chem Fuji Chemicals Alpine -do- Hafnia Turquoise Mogas Alpine -do- Ullswater LPG M International -do- V-Due Corn Crystal Sea Ser -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Southern Anoa Chemicals GAC June 27th, 2024 Wan Hai-316 Container GAC -do- MSC Positano Container MSC PAK June 28th, 2024 CMA CGM Musset Container CMA CGM PAK -do- Simaisma LNG GSA -do- =============================================================================

