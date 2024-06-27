AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bolivia government had prior intelligence of coup planning, minister says

Reuters Published June 27, 2024

LA PAZ: The Bolivian government had intelligence that a coup attempt could occur before the country’s top military commander and his troops forced their way into the presidential palace this week, a senior government minister said on Thursday.

The failed coup on Wednesday happened over just a few hours and provoked swift condemnations from world leaders, raising fears that democracy in the Andean nation remains at risk.

In an interview with Bolivian broadcaster Unitel, Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo said that President Luis Arce received reports about “destabilization attempts,” though he cautioned that the government did not know more at the time.

The mobilization of military units on Wednesday saw the country’s military commander gather troops in the main square of capital La Paz, ramming a palace door with an armored vehicle to allow soldiers to rush into the building.

The soldiers ultimately withdrew and police regained control of the square, with Arce slamming the coup attempt and swiftly naming a new top general.

Bolivian army chiefs arrested after coup attempt

The former commander, Juan Jose Zuniga, was arrested as well as former Navy commander Juan Arnez Salvador, del Castillo said, noting that about a dozen military officers have been detained and could face prison terms of between 15 and 30 years.

During a Thursday morning session of the Organization of American States (OAS) held in Paraguay, Bolivia’s ambassador said around 200 military officers took part in the short-lived operation led by Zuniga.

Elsewhere, calls for accountability for the attempted coup grew louder.

“I urge the authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into allegations of violence and reports of injuries,” said U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Turk. “Those responsible must be held to account.”

Zuniga had recently said that Arce’s former mentor-turned-political-rival, ex-President Evo Morales, should not be able to run again for president and threatened to block him if he attempted to do so.

The commander had been told on Tuesday evening that he would be stripped of his position as his conduct “was not in line with the Constitution,” according to del Castillo.

He recalled that Zuniga reacted calmly to the news.

“But no one could have imagined that the next day, before the official handover in posts, there would be a failed coup in our country,” he said.

Late Wednesday, Minister of the Presidency Maria Nela Prada told reporters that Zuniga, in his confession to police, said the coup attempt failed because reinforcements did not arrive in time.

As he was being arrested, Zuniga said that he had been instructed to carry out the coup at Arce’s direction in order to boost the president’s popularity, which Prada later denied.

Bolivian government Eduardo del Castillo

Comments

200 characters

Bolivia government had prior intelligence of coup planning, minister says

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $239mn to fall below $9bn

Probe into general election: Pakistan to pass its own resolution in response to US, says Dar

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 253 points amid low volume

Iddat case: Islamabad court rejects Imran, wife’s plea

Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

Pakistan’s remittances to recover and grow in 2024, 2025: World Bank

Budget 2024-25: a mixed bag for Pakistan’s climate change efforts

Circular debt: govt approves Rs82bn payment to OGDC

Israeli storms Gaza City neighbourhood, orders Palestinians to go south

Read more stories