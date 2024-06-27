AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,311 Increased By 19 (0.23%)
BR30 26,566 Increased By 22.5 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
London stocks subdued as investors digest corporate updates; eye on economic data

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2024 03:37pm

UK stock indexes were largely muted on Thursday as investors digested a slew of corporate updates, while caution around US and British economic data further dampened sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.1%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat by 0720 GMT.

The pharma and biotech sector was impacted by a 6.5% drop in drugmaker GSK after the US CDC on Wednesday narrowed its recommendation for the use of respiratory syncytial virus vaccines in older adults this year and held off on recommending their use for adults under the age of 60.

On investors’ radar this week is the US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) numbers, due on Friday, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rate cuts this year.

Meanwhile, UK gross domestic product (GDP) figures this week could potentially add to the Bank of England’s confidence to cut rates in August.

Investors also appeared cautious ahead of Britain’s July 4 parliamentary elections.

FTSE 100 edges higher as oil offsets defence slide

Precious and industrial metal miners inched 1.1% and 0.8% lower respectively as gold and copper prices steadied near weekly and monthly lows.

The automobile and parts sector dropped 1.5% after industry data showed Britain’s car output had dropped 11.9% year-over-year in May, declining for the third straight month.

Accessories retailer Burberry slipped 3.2% as the company traded without entitlement to its latest dividend payouts.

FTSE 100

