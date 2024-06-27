PGA of America CEO Waugh leaves after six years

WASHINGTON: Seth Waugh is stepping down as the PGA of America’s chief executive officer, the organization announced on Wednesday, having decided not to renew his contract that expires on Sunday.

PGA of America chief championships officer Kerry Haigh will serve as interim CEO but will not be among the candidates to replace Waugh.

“I recently informed the board that I would not be renewing my contract that is set to expire on June 30,” Waugh said. “It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve as the CEO of the PGA of America for the past six years. I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished.

“The goal from the start was to leave the room better than we found it and I believe that together we’ve done just that.

“Golf has never been younger or a better reflection of the greater population. It’s never been more forward leaning, more popular or considered cooler than it is today.”

Waugh, a former Deutsche Bank Americas CEO, was named CEO in August 2018 after serving three years on the PGA of America board of directors. He will serve as a senior advisor.

Waugh oversaw the PGA Championship shift from August to May in 2019 and guided the PGA of America through the Covid pandemic, helping create a revamped 2020 schedule that included the PGA Championship being the first major played without fans that year.

“We’re grateful for Seth’s leadership and for all that he accomplished,” PGA of America president John Lindert said. “He skillfully led us through incredibly challenging times and was always a great partner.”

Waugh helped complete deals for the creation of the group’s new $500 million US headquarters in Frisco, Texas, as well as sponsor and media rights contracts.