Rs34.56trn charged expenditures presented in NA

ISLAMABAD: The federal government presented Rs34.56 trillion charged expenditures including demands for grants and appropriation for the financial year ending on June 30, 2025, in the National Assembly for discussion.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presented charged expenditure including demands for grants and appropriation in the house for discussion.

The opposition members severely criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for providing demands for grants and claimed that the ECP has failed to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

According to documents tabled in the National Assembly, there is Rs19.05 trillion repayment of domestic debt, Rs8.74 trillion for servicing of domestic debt, Rs4.9899 trillion foreign loans repayment, Rs1.04 trillion servicing of foreign debt, Rs9.635 billion for ECP, Rs4.401 billion for Supreme Court, Rs1.8474 billion for Islamabad High Court (IHC), Rs617 billion for external development loans and advances by the federal government, Rs7.29 billion for National Assembly, Rs5.178 billion for the Senate and Rs1.42 billion for Staff Household and Allowances of the President(personal).

There is also Rs1.53 billion WafaqiMohtasib, Rs5.187 billion for Superannuation Allowance and pensions, Rs47 billion for grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure, Rs8.64 billion for audit, Rs29.5 billion for repayment of short-term foreign credits and Rs862.6 million for staff household and allowances of the President (public) etc.

