AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-26

Rs34.56trn charged expenditures presented in NA

Naveed Butt Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government presented Rs34.56 trillion charged expenditures including demands for grants and appropriation for the financial year ending on June 30, 2025, in the National Assembly for discussion.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presented charged expenditure including demands for grants and appropriation in the house for discussion.

The opposition members severely criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for providing demands for grants and claimed that the ECP has failed to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

According to documents tabled in the National Assembly, there is Rs19.05 trillion repayment of domestic debt, Rs8.74 trillion for servicing of domestic debt, Rs4.9899 trillion foreign loans repayment, Rs1.04 trillion servicing of foreign debt, Rs9.635 billion for ECP, Rs4.401 billion for Supreme Court, Rs1.8474 billion for Islamabad High Court (IHC), Rs617 billion for external development loans and advances by the federal government, Rs7.29 billion for National Assembly, Rs5.178 billion for the Senate and Rs1.42 billion for Staff Household and Allowances of the President(personal).

There is also Rs1.53 billion WafaqiMohtasib, Rs5.187 billion for Superannuation Allowance and pensions, Rs47 billion for grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure, Rs8.64 billion for audit, Rs29.5 billion for repayment of short-term foreign credits and Rs862.6 million for staff household and allowances of the President (public) etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NA Expenditures

Comments

200 characters

Rs34.56trn charged expenditures presented in NA

Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: PPRA board to consider aviation ministry’s proposal today

PPP decides to vote for budget

FBR may block bank accounts of non-filers

Historic receivables, payments: KE urges PD to help settle the dispute

Rs14bn of EDS: FBR points out ambiguity in reconciliation

CDC relaxes fees for sub-account holders, CDS connection

Azm-e-Istehkam operation: Cabinet taken into confidence

PM admits FY25 budget prepared on IMF’s dictation

Shibli talks of ‘tyranny of majority’ in upper house

Read more stories