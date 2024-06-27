AIRLINK 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
Opinion Print 2024-06-27

Pakistan needs to implement comprehensive contingency plan

Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor by this writer carried by the newspaper recently. I would like to add to my argument by saying, among other things, that international aid and development funds might be redirected to address the humanitarian and economic impacts of the conflict in Europe. Pakistan could see a reduction in international assistance, leaving it with fewer resources to manage its economic challenges.

The combined effects of rising energy prices, trade disruptions, financial instability, reduced investment, and decreased aid would have severe socioeconomic impacts on Pakistan.

Higher inflation would erode purchasing power, leading to increased poverty and social unrest. The government would face challenges in providing adequate public services and maintaining social stability amid growing economic hardships.

To safeguard its interests and economy from the aftershocks of the Russian strategy and NATO’s counter-strategy, Pakistan should implement a comprehensive contingency plan. This plan includes diversifying energy sources by investing in renewables and securing LNG imports while enhancing energy efficiency.

Trade resilience should be bolstered by exploring new markets and supporting domestic production.

Financial stability can be achieved by building foreign exchange reserves, encouraging remittances, and managing debt through restructuring and diverse borrowing.

Attracting foreign investment through investor-friendly policies and special economic zones, alongside boosting domestic investment via public-private partnerships and local investor incentives, is crucial.

Strengthening social safety nets with cash transfer programs and subsidies, and enhancing public services in healthcare, education, and employment are essential. Diplomatic efforts should focus on regional alliances and international aid.

Cybersecurity measures and military preparedness must be prioritized to protect infrastructure and ensure national security. A crisis management task force should coordinate and monitor the plan to ensure effective implementation and adaptability.

Qamar Bashir

