AIRLINK 87.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
DFML 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
DGKC 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.66%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFBL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 124.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.26%)
HUBC 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PPL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
SEARL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.54%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.73%)
UNITY 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,345 Increased By 52.5 (0.63%)
BR30 26,684 Increased By 139.6 (0.53%)
KSE100 78,713 Increased By 437.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 25,535 Increased By 153.2 (0.6%)
Japan’s Nikkei rallies on fresh tech momentum

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed more than 1% to secure a 2-1/2 month closing peak on Wednesday, as investors snapped up technology stocks and chip-related heavyweights surged.

The Nikkei rose 1.26% to 39,694.50, its highest closing level since April 9, after touching a near three-month intraday high of 39,788.63. The broader Topix finished up 0.56% to 2,802.95.

Japan’s technology-related shares rallied after a lull earlier this week, following a strong performance by AI chip firm Nvidia and other US tech megacaps overnight.

“The rise in US tech stocks has generated a pretty strong tailwind” for Japanese equities, becoming the driving force of the day, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, surged 7% to be the largest percentage gainer of the day, while fellow chip-related firm Tokyo Electron added 3.6%. Together, the two stocks lifted the Nikkei by 231 points.

Electronic machinery makers rose 1.4% to lead sector gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry subindexes. Market participants may also be re-investing dividend payouts into the market after a batch of payments this week, giving some degree of extra support to shares, said Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management’s Ichikawa.

