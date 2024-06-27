WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
June 26, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 25-Jun-24 24-Jun-24 21-Jun-24 20-Jun-24
Chinese yuan 0.104561 0.104569 0.104734 0.104539
Euro 0.813625 0.814794 0.812805 0.813542
Japanese yen 0.004761 0.004752 0.004783 0.004803
U.K. pound 0.963494 0.961655 0.960757 0.963439
U.S. dollar 0.759404 0.759361 0.760484 0.758972
Algerian dinar 0.00565 0.00565 0.00565 0.005643
Australian dollar 0.506067 0.504292 0.506863 0.506158
Botswana pula 0.05612 0.056117 0.056276 0.05624
Brazilian real 0.139897 0.140638 0.139769 0.139908
Brunei dollar 0.561689 0.560455 0.561865 0.561744
Canadian dollar 0.555779 0.555017 0.554075
Chilean peso 0.000806 0.00081 0.00082
Czech koruna 0.032784 0.032737 0.032582 0.032681
Danish krone 0.109074 0.109232 0.108985 0.109082
Indian rupee 0.009103 0.009093 0.009098 0.009087
Israeli New Shekel 0.203867 0.20391 0.203392 0.20408
Korean won 0.000546 0.000547 0.00055 0.00055
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47807 2.47591 2.47666
Malaysian ringgit 0.161301 0.161138 0.16129 0.161106
Mauritian rupee 0.016032 0.016047 0.016087 0.016229
Mexican peso 0.04187 0.042274 0.04182 0.041242
New Zealand dollar 0.464907 0.463932 0.465644 0.465667
Norwegian krone 0.071834 0.071794 0.072131 0.072049
Omani rial 1.97504 1.97493
Peruvian sol 0.200095 0.200391 0.199624
Philippine peso 0.012913 0.012907 0.012937 0.012938
Polish zloty 0.18997 0.188338 0.187649
Qatari riyal 0.208627 0.208616 0.208509
Russian ruble 0.008701 0.008691 0.008646 0.008885
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202508 0.202496 0.202393
Singapore dollar 0.561689 0.560455 0.561865 0.561744
South African rand 0.04186 0.042008 0.042349 0.041931
Swedish krona 0.07248 0.072391 0.072651
Swiss franc 0.850016 0.850158 0.852274 0.853065
Thai baht 0.020744 0.020676 0.020718 0.020675
Trinidadian dollar 0.112253 0.112478 0.112257
U.A.E. dirham 0.206781 0.20677 0.206664
Uruguayan peso 0.019318 0.019179 0.01923
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
