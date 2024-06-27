WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 26, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Jun-24 24-Jun-24 21-Jun-24 20-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104561 0.104569 0.104734 0.104539 Euro 0.813625 0.814794 0.812805 0.813542 Japanese yen 0.004761 0.004752 0.004783 0.004803 U.K. pound 0.963494 0.961655 0.960757 0.963439 U.S. dollar 0.759404 0.759361 0.760484 0.758972 Algerian dinar 0.00565 0.00565 0.00565 0.005643 Australian dollar 0.506067 0.504292 0.506863 0.506158 Botswana pula 0.05612 0.056117 0.056276 0.05624 Brazilian real 0.139897 0.140638 0.139769 0.139908 Brunei dollar 0.561689 0.560455 0.561865 0.561744 Canadian dollar 0.555779 0.555017 0.554075 Chilean peso 0.000806 0.00081 0.00082 Czech koruna 0.032784 0.032737 0.032582 0.032681 Danish krone 0.109074 0.109232 0.108985 0.109082 Indian rupee 0.009103 0.009093 0.009098 0.009087 Israeli New Shekel 0.203867 0.20391 0.203392 0.20408 Korean won 0.000546 0.000547 0.00055 0.00055 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47807 2.47591 2.47666 Malaysian ringgit 0.161301 0.161138 0.16129 0.161106 Mauritian rupee 0.016032 0.016047 0.016087 0.016229 Mexican peso 0.04187 0.042274 0.04182 0.041242 New Zealand dollar 0.464907 0.463932 0.465644 0.465667 Norwegian krone 0.071834 0.071794 0.072131 0.072049 Omani rial 1.97504 1.97493 Peruvian sol 0.200095 0.200391 0.199624 Philippine peso 0.012913 0.012907 0.012937 0.012938 Polish zloty 0.18997 0.188338 0.187649 Qatari riyal 0.208627 0.208616 0.208509 Russian ruble 0.008701 0.008691 0.008646 0.008885 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202508 0.202496 0.202393 Singapore dollar 0.561689 0.560455 0.561865 0.561744 South African rand 0.04186 0.042008 0.042349 0.041931 Swedish krona 0.07248 0.072391 0.072651 Swiss franc 0.850016 0.850158 0.852274 0.853065 Thai baht 0.020744 0.020676 0.020718 0.020675 Trinidadian dollar 0.112253 0.112478 0.112257 U.A.E. dirham 0.206781 0.20677 0.206664 Uruguayan peso 0.019318 0.019179 0.01923 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

