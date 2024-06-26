AIRLINK 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
DGKC 90.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.37%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.19%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.49%)
HUBC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (2%)
HUMNL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.22%)
KOSM 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
MLCF 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.46%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 116.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 57.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.98%)
SNGP 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
UNITY 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,309 Increased By 63.6 (0.77%)
BR30 26,551 Increased By 136.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 78,394 Increased By 453.3 (0.58%)
KSE30 25,400 Increased By 212.8 (0.84%)
Indian rupee to focus on index inclusion, currency futures expiry

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 10:16am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open largely unchanged on Wednesday, focussing on the expiry of monthly currency futures and the upcoming inclusion of Indian bonds in the JPMorgan emerging market debt index.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open nearly flat to the US dollar from 83.4325 in the previous session.

The expiry of the NSE June USD/INR monthly futures at 12.30 p.m. IST may potentially prompt choppy price action in the rupee, dealers said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its bid to support the rupee, had sold June USD/INR currency futures, which it later likely rolled over to July.

In lieu of the intervention, banks had done arbitrage by buying the June currency futures and selling them in the over the counter (OTC) market.

The sold positions in the OTC market will need to be squared off at the RBI’s daily fixing rate. The June currency futures are settled at the daily fixing rate.

“Due to this, there was a lot of action yesterday for today’s fixing,” a currency trader at a bank said.

The Wednesday fix was dealt at a premium of 0.30 paisa, he said, indicating demand for buying dollars at the fix rate.

Indian rupee ends moderately higher

Meanwhile, the rupee is expected to be supported all through this week amid expectations of dollar inflows from India’s inclusion into the JPMorgan emerging market debt index on June 28.

“While you can’t be sure of quantum and the timing of the flows, it makes senses from the risk reward point of view to be short (on dollar/rupee) right now,” the currency trader said.

Indian rupee

